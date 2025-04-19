Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The A31 has reopened following a major road closure which was put in place after a serious crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A31 westbound from the M27 junction 1 to the A338 (Salisbury Road) was closed for a number of hours this morning (April 19) following a serious crash.

The incident was reported in the early hours of the morning and a diversion route was put in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Car queue in the bad traffic road. Selective focus.

National Highways South East wrote on X: “#A31 westbound between #M27 J2 and the #A338 near #Ringwood#Hampshire

“ROAD OPEN Following a serious collision and police investigation. Delays clearing well.”