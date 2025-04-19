A31 westbound now open following major road closure after serious crash, National Highways confirms
The A31 westbound from the M27 junction 1 to the A338 (Salisbury Road) was closed for a number of hours this morning (April 19) following a serious crash.
The incident was reported in the early hours of the morning and a diversion route was put in place.
Emergency services attended the scene and recovery work was required but National Highways has now confirmed that the road is open again.
National Highways South East wrote on X: “#A31 westbound between #M27 J2 and the #A338 near #Ringwood#Hampshire
“ROAD OPEN Following a serious collision and police investigation. Delays clearing well.”
