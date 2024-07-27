A34 serious traffic incident with multiple vehicles involved sees the road closed in both directions
A large stretch of the A34 in the north of Hampshire near Newbury has been closed in both directions after an incident involving a number of vehicles. Police and emergency services are on the scene.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary posted on social media: “ We are currently dealing with a serious accident on the A34 at Wash Water. The North and South bound carriageways are both currently closed. Please find alternative routes.”
Delays are being experienced on alternative routes with Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel confirming on X: “A34 - is CLOSED in both directions at A343 Andover Rd due to a multi vehicle RTI, severe delays in both directions.”
AA traffic news are reporting: “Road closed, severe delays and queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on A34 both ways from B4640 to A4 Bath Road.”
