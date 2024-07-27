Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major Hampshire road has been closed in both directions following a multi vehicle collision this afternoon.

The A34 is closed in both direction near Newbury with police at the scene of a serious accident involving multiple cars | AA Traffic News

A large stretch of the A34 in the north of Hampshire near Newbury has been closed in both directions after an incident involving a number of vehicles. Police and emergency services are on the scene.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary posted on social media: “ We are currently dealing with a serious accident on the A34 at Wash Water. The North and South bound carriageways are both currently closed. Please find alternative routes.”

Delays are being experienced on alternative routes with Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel confirming on X: “A34 - is CLOSED in both directions at A343 Andover Rd due to a multi vehicle RTI, severe delays in both directions.”