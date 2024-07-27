A34 serious traffic incident with multiple vehicles involved sees the road closed in both directions

By Joe Williams
Published 27th Jul 2024, 13:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A major Hampshire road has been closed in both directions following a multi vehicle collision this afternoon.

The A34 is closed in both direction near Newbury with police at the scene of a serious accident involving multiple carsThe A34 is closed in both direction near Newbury with police at the scene of a serious accident involving multiple cars
The A34 is closed in both direction near Newbury with police at the scene of a serious accident involving multiple cars | AA Traffic News

A large stretch of the A34 in the north of Hampshire near Newbury has been closed in both directions after an incident involving a number of vehicles. Police and emergency services are on the scene.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary posted on social media: “ We are currently dealing with a serious accident on the A34 at Wash Water. The North and South bound carriageways are both currently closed. Please find alternative routes.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Delays are being experienced on alternative routes with Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel confirming on X: “A34 - is CLOSED in both directions at A343 Andover Rd due to a multi vehicle RTI, severe delays in both directions.”

AA traffic news are reporting: “Road closed, severe delays and queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on A34 both ways from B4640 to A4 Bath Road.”

Related topics:PoliceEmergency servicesTrafficHampshire County Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.