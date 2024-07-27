M275 Traffic: Delays for drivers as people flock to the city on a sunny weekend
Drivers are facing delays of over 20 minutes on the M275 heading south into Portsmouth this afternoon. The beautiful sunny weather, combined with a number of events such as the Portsmouth Kite Festival and the Clipper Race celebrations, has meant all routes into the city are experiencing delays.
AA Traffic News is reporting: “Delays on M275 Southbound from J1 Tipner Lane (Tipner) to A3. Travel time is around 20 minute.”
The Eastern Road, Copnor Road and London Road, are also experiencing heavy traffic southbound into the city with congestion building.
