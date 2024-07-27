M275 Traffic: Delays for drivers as people flock to the city on a sunny weekend

By Joe Williams
Published 27th Jul 2024, 12:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Drivers are facing delays when heading into Portsmouth today with a number of exciting events being held in the city.

Drivers are facing delays of over 20 minutes on the M275 heading south into Portsmouth this afternoon. The beautiful sunny weather, combined with a number of events such as the Portsmouth Kite Festival and the Clipper Race celebrations, has meant all routes into the city are experiencing delays.

AA Traffic News is reporting: “Delays on M275 Southbound from J1 Tipner Lane (Tipner) to A3. Travel time is around 20 minute.”

The Eastern Road, Copnor Road and London Road, are also experiencing heavy traffic southbound into the city with congestion building.

Related topics:TrafficDriversPeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.