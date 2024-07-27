Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers are facing delays when heading into Portsmouth today with a number of exciting events being held in the city.

Drivers are facing delays of over 20 minutes on the M275 heading south into Portsmouth this afternoon. The beautiful sunny weather, combined with a number of events such as the Portsmouth Kite Festival and the Clipper Race celebrations, has meant all routes into the city are experiencing delays.

AA Traffic News is reporting: “Delays on M275 Southbound from J1 Tipner Lane (Tipner) to A3. Travel time is around 20 minute.”

