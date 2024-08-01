Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major Hampshire road remains closed this morning after a collision resulted in one person being airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

AA Traffic News is showing that the A34 is still closed southbound this morning. | AA Traffic News

The A34 southbound was closed yesterday afternoon (July 31) after a collision involving a car and a lorry just past Tot Hill Services. At least one person suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road remains closed this morning (August 1). A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.03pm following a collision involving a car and a lorry on the A34 southbound, just past Tot Hill Services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At least one person has sustained serious injuries, and they have been airlifted to hospital for treatment. A road closure, southbound, at the A343 on-slip is still in place, and is anticipated to remain for several hours.”