A34 traffic incident leaves southbound section near Tot Hill services closed with driver airlifted to hospital
and live on Freeview channel 276
The A34 southbound was closed yesterday afternoon (July 31) after a collision involving a car and a lorry just past Tot Hill Services. At least one person suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.
The road remains closed this morning (August 1). A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.03pm following a collision involving a car and a lorry on the A34 southbound, just past Tot Hill Services.
“At least one person has sustained serious injuries, and they have been airlifted to hospital for treatment. A road closure, southbound, at the A343 on-slip is still in place, and is anticipated to remain for several hours.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.