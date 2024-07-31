Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major Hampshire A road has closed due to an incident with the emergency services currently at the scene.

The A34 southbound at Wash Water near Newbury has closed as emergency services deal with an incident. Initially only one lane was blocked but the southbound section has now been fully closed with traffic building on the approach.

National Highways South East announced on social media: “The A34 in Hampshire is closed southbound between the A343 near Newbury and the A303 near Sutton Scotney following a collision. Emergency services are in attendance. “

AA traffic news are reporting: “Severe delays of 35 minutes and delays increasing on A34 Southbound between A339 and B4640. Average speed ten mph.”