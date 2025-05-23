A3(M): Person suffers injuries after vehicle rolls over as police give update

Drivers are still suffering delays on the A3(M) this morning - but there is now some positive news.

The early morning incident, first reported at 5.42am, has led to the busy road being closed southbound between junction 2 and junction 3. A detour was in operation as drivers suffered rush hour delays.

AA Traffic News previously said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to rolled over vehicle on A3(M) Southbound from J2 B2149 Dell Piece East (Horndean / Cowplain) to J3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville). The road has been closed since around 06:45am. Detour in operation - exit at J2 and follow signs.”

The AA then added: “The closure has now been lifted at around 8am but lane one (of two) remains shut.” However, the road is now fully open.

Now police, giving an update, have said: “We were called at 6.17am today, 23 May, to reports of a single vehicle collision on the A3(M) at the Waterlooville junction. Minor injuries were reported.”