M3 crash results in closure of two lanes and heavy delays for drivers

A crash on a busy motorway has resulted in the closure of two lanes and heavy delays for drivers.

The collision has taken place on the M3 southbound from junction 12 Eastleigh to junction 13 Chandler’s Ford on Thursday, May 22. The traffic is currently queueing back to junction 11 Winchester.

AA Traffic News are reporting: “Queueing traffic and two lanes closed due to crash on M3 Southbound from J12 A335 (Eastleigh) to J13 A335 Leigh Road (Chandlers Ford). Congestion to past J11 (Winchester South). “

Up to date traffic information can be found on the AA Traffic News website.