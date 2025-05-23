A rolled over car has resulted in the A3(M) being closed near Horndean.

Breaking news

The early morning incident, first reported at 5.42am, has led to the busy road being closed southbound between junction 2 and junction 3. A detour is currently in operation as drivers suffer rush hour delays.

AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to rolled over vehicle on A3(M) Southbound from J2 B2149 Dell Piece East (Horndean / Cowplain) to J3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville). The road has been closed since around 06:45am. Detour in operation - exit at J2 and foll...23 May 2025, 5:42AM (first reported)

“Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on A3(M) Southbound between J2 B2149 Dell Piece East (Horndean / Cowplain) and J3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville). Average speed five mph.”