Rolled over car results in A3(M) closure near Horndean and Waterlooville - detour in operation
The early morning incident, first reported at 5.42am, has led to the busy road being closed southbound between junction 2 and junction 3. A detour is currently in operation as drivers suffer rush hour delays.
AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to rolled over vehicle on A3(M) Southbound from J2 B2149 Dell Piece East (Horndean / Cowplain) to J3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville). The road has been closed since around 06:45am. Detour in operation - exit at J2 and foll...23 May 2025, 5:42AM (first reported)
“Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on A3(M) Southbound between J2 B2149 Dell Piece East (Horndean / Cowplain) and J3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville). Average speed five mph.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.