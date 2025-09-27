Breaking

A3(M) double crash near Waterlooville causes driver delays

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Two crashes have taken place on the A3(M) near Waterlooville.

Drivers are facing delays following the incident on the northbound section between junction 3 and 2 where a lane is blocked.

AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A3(M) Northbound from J3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville) to J2 B2149 Dell Piece East (Horndean / Cowplain).”

Meanwhile, there has also been a crash on the southbound carriageway between junction 2 and 3. No lane is blocked in that direction though.

The AA reported: “One lane blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A3(M) Southbound from J2 B2149 Dell Piece East (Horndean / Cowplain) to J3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville).

We will publish more details as we have them.

