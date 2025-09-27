A3(M) double crash near Waterlooville causes driver delays
Drivers are facing delays following the incident on the northbound section between junction 3 and 2 where a lane is blocked.
AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A3(M) Northbound from J3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville) to J2 B2149 Dell Piece East (Horndean / Cowplain).”
Meanwhile, there has also been a crash on the southbound carriageway between junction 2 and 3. No lane is blocked in that direction though.
The AA reported: “One lane blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A3(M) Southbound from J2 B2149 Dell Piece East (Horndean / Cowplain) to J3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville).
We will publish more details as we have them.