Major line closures, which began on Saturday (February 15), are set to continue between Portsmouth, Havant and Fareham until February 21 as part of the huge project being carried out by a considerable taskforce of over 30 engineers.

The News was given the opportunity to take a look around the station, whilst it is closed to the public and during the middle of the project, to see the ‘critical’ work taking place on parts of the railway at Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Station which is nothing short of extensive and has taken months of planning.

The week-long closure is so that the wheel timbers can be replaced with a synthetic alternative called fibre-reinforced foamed urethane. The new synthetic materials will last 30 years longer than the current wooden versions and they will require less maintenance during these years.

Shane Renyard, construction manager for Network Rail works delivery, said: “We are renewing the track through the platform - this track is coming to its life expiration so it needs to be renewed for the safety of the passenger trains.

“We are renewing everything, the sleepers, the rails and all of the components that go along with it - this area here does see a lot of trains on it and it’s coming to its life expiry so it needs to be renewed so that trains can keep running.

“The timbers we use are now FFU’s (fibre-reinforced foamed urethane) which is like a plastic so we’ve gone away from using wood which is also now more environmentally friendly and it lasts longer.

Shane said that a project of this magnitude takes months to organise and conversations with train services can take place up to a year in advance to ensure minimal disruption. The decision to close the train line during the February half term was due to the decrease in commuters using the services over this period and bus replacements will be operating throughout.

As well as the train line closure at Portsmouth and Southsea, engineering work is also being completed at Fareham and Havant.

Between Quay Viaduct, Fareham and Portchester sub-station, a number of dead, diseased and dangerous trees will be removed to reduce leaf fall onto the railway. New track will be laid at Bedhampton and ballast will be installed at the level crossing, which will also be given a fresh lick of paint.

Giant pieces of Japanese-made artificial wood are craned into place, to sit beneath the new steel rails. It is part of major works on the upper railway lines at Portsmouth & Southsea station during February half-term

Major works on the upper railway lines at Portsmouth & Southsea station during February half-term

Shane Renyard, construction manager for Network Rail at Portsmouth & Southsea station.