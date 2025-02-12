‘Vital’ engineering works will result in a week of train line closures over the half term.

Passengers are being reminded that ‘critical engineering’ train line works will be completed between Saturday, February 15 and Friday, February 21.

As a result, significant parts of the train line between Portsmouth, Havant and Fareham will be closed and replacement buses will be in operation during this time.

Mark Goodall, Network Rail’s Wessex route director, said: “There’s never a good time to close the railway but the February half-term will see fewer passengers using our services.

"Our engineers will be working across a number of worksites to complete a range of really important upgrades that, once complete, will make for more reliable and enjoyable journeys for the many passengers who travel on this busy and critical part of the rail network.

The Portcreek viaduct in Portsmouth, on the line towards Portsmouth and Southsea | Ntework Rail

“I’d like to apologise to any passengers impacted by this work and thank them for bearing with us while we carry out these vital improvements to our railway.”

During the seven-day line closure, engineers will be working across a number of different worksites, including Portcreek Junction, Landport Viaduct, Bedhampton and Fratton.

At Portcreek Junction, engineers will lay 390m of new track and 450m of conductor rail. They will also replace two sets of points which are moveable sections of track that allow trains to move from one line to another.

At Landport Viaduct, which supports the trains at Portsmouth and Southsea station, the wheel timbers will be replaced with a synthetic alternative that will last 30 years longer than the current wooden versions.

Between Quay Viaduct, Fareham and Portchester sub-station, a number of dead, diseased and dangerous trees will be removed to reduce leaf fall onto the railway and help keep trains running safely.

Fratton footbridge will be refurbished to bring it up to modern loading standards.

A rail replacement bus service will be running between Havant and Fareham and Havant and Portsmouth Harbour between February 15 and 18. Southern passengers can use South Western Railway trains between Fareham and Southampton Central.

A rail replacement bus service will be running between Portsmouth and Southsea and Portsmouth Harbour between February 15 and February 21.

Passengers are advised to check with their train operator, South Western Railway, Great Western Railway or Southern, for more information about rail replacement services.