Police have launched an appeal after a BMW was spotted driving dangerously on the A27.

At about 3pm on Tuesday, January 28, a dark coloured BMW was seen being driven at speeds in excess of 100mph on the A27 Eastbound between Farlington and Bedhampton.

Police | Stock

The driver was spotted driving dangerously, driving on the hard shoulder, overtaking on hatched markings and undertaking other vehicles at speed.

The police have launched an appeal following the incident and they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this driving and anyone with dash cam footage.