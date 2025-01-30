BMW seen driving dangerously on A27 by exceeding 100mph and driving on hard shoulder

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Jan 2025, 12:20 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 12:20 BST
Police have launched an appeal after a BMW was spotted driving dangerously on the A27.

At about 3pm on Tuesday, January 28, a dark coloured BMW was seen being driven at speeds in excess of 100mph on the A27 Eastbound between Farlington and Bedhampton.

Police
Police | Stock

The driver was spotted driving dangerously, driving on the hard shoulder, overtaking on hatched markings and undertaking other vehicles at speed.

The driver failed to stop for police and the BMW was last seen heading westbound on the A2030 Havant Road.

The police have launched an appeal following the incident and they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this driving and anyone with dash cam footage.

If you have any information please call 101 quoting reference 44250041435. Alternatively, you can report information online.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

