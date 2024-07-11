Broken down truck on M27 causes "heavy traffic" as lane closed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A broken down truck has led to a lane being closed on the M27 and “heavy traffic”.

AA Traffic News said: “Lane closed on exit ramp and heavy traffic due to stalled truck on M27 Eastbound at J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Lane one (of three) is closed at the roundabout.”

It follows a crash westbound between junction 3 and 2. AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 Westbound from J3 M271 (Southampton Docks) to J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton).

“Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J4 M3 and J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton). Average speed ten mph.”