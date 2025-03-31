Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vital upgrades to bus stops across the city are being considered.

Residents are being urged to have their say on plans to improve shelters in several parts of Portsmouth. These renovations are aimed at making it easier and more accessible for people to use the buses, including those with disabilities.

Councillor Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport and Liberal Democrat politician, said: "Making bus travel accessible for everyone is a key part of our efforts to improve transport in Portsmouth. These proposed bus stop upgrades will help ensure that everyone can access buses with ease and comfort, while also reducing congestion and improving our city’s air quality."

Improvements have been suggested at the following stops; Oakwood Road, Doyle Avenue, Knox Road, Angerstein Road, Kings Theatre, College Park, Hayling Avenue, St Luke's Church, Milton Road, Copythorn Road and Charles Dickens Birthplace. The council said changes will speed up bus journey times and help buses to get out of stops more easily, as well as changes to pathways to make it easier for people to get on and off with a wheelchair or a pram.

These proposals have been made following recommendations in the 2024 bus stop accessibility survey, which asked people what accessibility changes should be made. Bus drivers were also consulted. The project is funded by the Portsmouth Bus Service Improvement Plan, with £52m of government funding being invested to improve public transport in the city.

Residents have until 5pm on Friday, April 11, to provide their feedback on the scheme. People can email [email protected], or write to the council - BSIP Team, Floor 2, Portsmouth City Council, Civic Offices Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO1 2AL.

The council will review all the feedback before making any decisions. Work is expected to start later this year if the proposals are accepted. More information about the proposed improvements can be found here.