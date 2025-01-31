Bus passengers in Portsmouth to benefit from real-time travel info

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bus passengers in Portsmouth will soon have better travel information thanks to 287 new real-time screens being installed at bus stops across the city.

These screens can help people plan their journeys more easily by showing live bus arrival times and how busy each bus is.

As part of the Portsmouth Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), the City Council is adding the screens to more than 90 per cent of bus stops. The new displays have a clearer design to make it easier for people to find the right bus.

They also include a button that allows visually impaired passengers to hear the information.

Councillor Peter Candlish, Portsmouth's Cabinet Member for Transport with the new bus signs | PCC

Councillor Peter Candlish, Portsmouth’s cabinet member for transport, said: “We’ve heard loud and clear from bus passengers that they want more accurate, accessible information at bus stops, and we’re thrilled to begin installing these new screens throughout the city. These updates will make it easier for passengers to navigate the bus network and plan their journeys with confidence. Our aim is to make public transport in Portsmouth as accessible and convenient as possible for everyone.”

These improvements are based on feedback from passengers who said they wanted better real-time updates at bus stops. The BSIP public consultation found that clearer signs and live travel information were top priorities for bus users.

The screens will show when the next buses are due using GPS tracking to update arrival times in real time. Screens in bus shelters will also provide extra live updates, such as weather forecasts and local news.

The screens are being installed by Vix Technology, a company that specialises in transport systems. Two types of screens will be used—one for bus shelters and another for bus stops without shelters.

Daniel Jacklin, business development manager at Vix Technology, said: “We’re excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Portsmouth City Council to expand real time information across the city.

“The installation of over 287 new screens, marks a significant milestone. We’re looking forward to helping passengers navigate the city more easily and travel with greater confidence.”