Bus stops at The Hard Interchange will be moved for five months as part of the site will close for essential maintenance.

Pavement replacement works at the terminal near Gunwharf Quays will start on July 22. The plans were given the go-ahead in March. Work will be carried out to the bus apron, built in the 1970s and situated on a substructure piled into the seabed.

The apron has been deteriorating ever since, forcing Portsmouth City Council (PCC) to take action before it gets worse. The station itself and the facilities inside will remain open, but passengers waiting for buses will have to be relocated while the tarmac is being fixed. Residents will also not be able to park on certain streets.

The bus apron at The Hard Interchange, Portsmouth, will be closed for five months while maintenance work is carried out. The bus stops will be moved as a result. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Peter Candlish, Liberal Democrat for Eastney and Craneswater ward cabinet member for transport. Picture: Sarah Standing (040523-7835)

Councillor Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport, said: “The Hard is a thriving transport hub for the city and these works are essential to keep the area operating smoothly for many years to come. Keeping the temporary stops close by, with plenty of signage and staff on hand to assist people on their journeys will help to keep disruption to a minimum.

“We’re sorry to inconvenience local residents and businesses and we are very grateful for everyone’s patience and understanding during these temporary adjustments."

What changes are happening?

Cllr Candlish, Liberal Democrat for Eastney and Craneswater, added that public parking on College Street and St George Square will be suspended to accommodate overflow from the taxi rank and a layover space for buses and coaches. Mildren Construction Ltd will be carrying out the project, with council travel advisors being on hand to help passengers find the new bus stops and help them on their journeys.

The Gosport Ferry terminal, FastCat Passenger Ferry and Portsmouth Harbour Railway Station will remain unaffected, as well as e-scooter and e-bike ranks. Engineers will work at replacing the road surface between 7am and 7pm.

Where are the temporary bus stops?

Portsmouth City Council

PCC have issued a map which shows where all the stops are, and which services they accommodate. A full list is below:

Stop P - Megabus, National Express and cruise shuttles - These services will use the stops opposite the Queen Street Premier Inn, on the same side of the road as Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

Stop L - First Bus services 1, 2, 3, 8, H1, PR1, X4, X5 - Services to the city centre and north of the city will pick up passengers near the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard entrance.

Stop M - First Bus number 3 and Stagecoach number 23, 25, 700 - Services to Southsea and Old Portsmouth will stop outside the Co-op.

Stop T - Stagecoach services 20, 21, 23 - Services to the city centre and north of the city will stop at the layby outside the bus apron.

The taxi rank will be relocated by the Voi rental e-scooter and e-bike racks and will be signposted to passengers.