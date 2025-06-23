Fallen tree blocking lines between Portsmouth and Southampton now cleared

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 09:38 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 11:38 BST

A fallen tree on the railway line near Portchester blocking lines has now been removed.

Workers on track remove tree placeholder image
Workers on track remove tree | Network Rail

As reported, trains between Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton Central were unable to operate as efforts were made to clear the “very large” tree that fell overnight onto the tracks.

Southern Rail, announcing the the tree had now been removed, said: “Disruption caused by this incident has now ended. No further trains will be affected following this disruption.”

Network Rail Wessex had previously said: “Our chain saw gangs are on site cutting up the tree as quickly and safely as possible, but due to the sheer size of the tree it's going to take some time.”

An inspection of the track was carried out to check for any damage after the tree was removed.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said previously: "Network Rail staff will be attending to remove the tree as quickly as they can.

"Unfortunately, it's not possible to try to run trains past this. The tree in question is very large and will take some time to remove."

A tree fell overnight on the line near Portchester placeholder image
A tree fell overnight on the line near Portchester | Southern Rail

A limited number of rail replacement buses had been sourced by South Western Railway, running between Fareham and Southampton.

For more information go to: www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/live-departures-and-arrivals

