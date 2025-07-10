Gosport crash causes Grange Road to close with emergency vehicles at the scene
Grange Road has been closed between Howe Road and Privett Road on Thursday, July 10 with a man and a woman suffering minor injuries. Emergency services are at the scene to deal with the incident with the crash happening just after 11.30am.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.37am today to a report of a road traffic collision involving two cars on Grange Road, Gosport.
“A man and a woman have reported minor injuries. The road has been closed between Howe Road and Privett Road while the emergency services deal with the incident.”
AA Traffic News have reported that traffic is coping well in the area.
