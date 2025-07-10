This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A Gosport road has been closed in both directions after two cars were involved in a crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grange Road has been closed between Howe Road and Privett Road on Thursday, July 10 with a man and a woman suffering minor injuries. Emergency services are at the scene to deal with the incident with the crash happening just after 11.30am.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.37am today to a report of a road traffic collision involving two cars on Grange Road, Gosport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A man and a woman have reported minor injuries. The road has been closed between Howe Road and Privett Road while the emergency services deal with the incident.”

AA Traffic News have reported that traffic is coping well in the area.