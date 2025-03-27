Three-car crash on A31 near M27 leaves 'severe delays' of 29 minutes - police update

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Mar 2025, 09:30 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 10:11 BST
A three-car crash near the M27 is causing “severe delays” for drivers this morning.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A31 Eastbound after Fritham turn off.

“Severe delays of 29 minutes and delays increasing on A31 Eastbound in Hampshire. Average speed ten mph.”

Now police have given further details on the incident, and said: “We were called at 8.23am with reports of a collision involving three cars on the A31 eastbound, near Stoney Cross services.

“No one was injured, and there is a lane two closure in place.”

