Crash near M3 leads to icy road being closed both ways with diversions

A crash on an icy road near the M3 has led to it being closed.

Traffic alert/ National World

The incident happened on the B3400 Andover Road, near Basingstoke.

It comes as weather warnings for cold weather and snow and sleet have been issued today by the Met Office.

AA Traffic News said: “Road closed due to crash and ice on B3400 Andover Road both ways between the Palm Brasserie Restaurant and Rectory Road. Congestion to routes through Deane as traffic diverts.”