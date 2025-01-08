Weather warning for snow issued across Hampshire today amid cold temperatures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued across Hampshire today.

Yellow weather warning for January 8 | Met Office

The Met Office has warned of disruption and said: “A weather system may push snow into some southern counties of England on Wednesday, which could then prove disruptive.”

People have been warned there is a “small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected”.

The forecaster also said there is a “slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off, most likely in upland areas”.

Temperatures will rise to 3C with the chance of snow peaking between 2pm - 5pm.

Referring to travel, the Met Office said: “There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.”

It comes as an amber cold weather alert has been extended into the weekend as temperatures remain low across the region.

The alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in conjunction with the MET Office, came into effect from January 2) and was expected to last until midday on Wednesday, January 8 - however this has now been extended until midday on Sunday, January 12.