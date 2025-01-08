Weather warning for snow issued across Hampshire today amid cold temperatures

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Jan 2025, 08:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued across Hampshire today.

Yellow weather warning for January 8Yellow weather warning for January 8
Yellow weather warning for January 8 | Met Office

The Met Office has warned of disruption and said: “A weather system may push snow into some southern counties of England on Wednesday, which could then prove disruptive.”

People have been warned there is a “small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visit The News’ newsletter page to sign up for our range of free emails - including the latest headlines and Pompey updates

The forecaster also said there is a “slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off, most likely in upland areas”.

Temperatures will rise to 3C with the chance of snow peaking between 2pm - 5pm.

Referring to travel, the Met Office said: “There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes as an amber cold weather alert has been extended into the weekend as temperatures remain low across the region.

The alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in conjunction with the MET Office, came into effect from January 2) and was expected to last until midday on Wednesday, January 8 - however this has now been extended until midday on Sunday, January 12.

Related topics:PortsmouthHampshireMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice