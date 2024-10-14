M27: Crash causing long delays eastbound between Hamble and Portsmouth
A crash on a major Hampshire motorway has led to long delays during the morning rush hour.
One lane has been closed following a crash on the M27 eastbound near the exit for Fareham and Gosport, junction 11. The incident has resulted in long delays of over 30 minutes for those driving towards Portsmouth with queues backing up to Hamble, junction 8.
AA Traffic News has reported: “Severe delays of 34 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) and J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Average speed ten mph.”
As a result delays are also being experienced on the A27 out of Gosport and Fareham.
