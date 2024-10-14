M27 traffic: Severe delays between Wickham and the M3 for morning commuters
Drivers are experiencing heavy delays this morning on a major Hampshire motorway.
Morning commuters on the M27 westbound between junction 10, Wickham, and junction 4, M3, are experiencing delays of over 20 minutes on Monday, October 14. The delays are expected to increase as morning rush hour continues.
AA Traffic news have reported: “Severe delays of 22 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham) and J4 M3. Average speed 20 mph.”
The delays are being compounded by a further issue on the M3 northbound due to an earlier crash, with queues from junction 12, Eastleigh, to junction 11, Winchester.
