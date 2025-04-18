Police

A cyclist was found seriously injured on an A-road this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police are appealing for information after a cyclist sustained serious injuries on the A30 Winchester Road, Basingstoke, in the early hours of this morning (April 18).

The road is currently closed between Brighton Hill roundabout and Kempshott roundabout while the police make enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

man from Warwick has been charged with multiple offences after a spate of incidents in the town.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was found seriously injured at approximately 1.30am this morning and was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding how the cyclist became injured, and we know a number of people stopped to provide assistance to him this morning.

“We urge anyone who stopped at the scene and who has not yet spoken to police, in addition to anyone who drove past the area this morning and captured anything on Dash Cam, or who has any information that can assist our investigation, to please get in touch.”