Cyclist found seriously injured on A30 Winchester Road in early hours of morning
The police are appealing for information after a cyclist sustained serious injuries on the A30 Winchester Road, Basingstoke, in the early hours of this morning (April 18).
The road is currently closed between Brighton Hill roundabout and Kempshott roundabout while the police make enquiries.
The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was found seriously injured at approximately 1.30am this morning and was taken to hospital.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding how the cyclist became injured, and we know a number of people stopped to provide assistance to him this morning.
“We urge anyone who stopped at the scene and who has not yet spoken to police, in addition to anyone who drove past the area this morning and captured anything on Dash Cam, or who has any information that can assist our investigation, to please get in touch.”
You can call police on 101, quoting 44250168566, or provide information on the website. Click here for more information.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form. Click here for more information.
