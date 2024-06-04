Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Military personnel and veterans will be able to use buses for free during the upcoming D-Day commemorations in Portsmouth.

Stagecoach will be operating services without charge on June 6 - the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings. Free travel will also be available on June 29 and 30 for Armed Forces Day. It will be provided to anyone in uniform, carrying a military ID card, veterans carrying a ID card, medal or badge, and cadets.

The company has unveiled a special liveried D-Day bus, in partnership with The D-Day Story museum in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea. The bus forms part of a commemoration, headlined by the in 80 Objects book which highlights the individual stories of the Normandy Landings through artefacts.

Simon Tramalloni, interim operations director at Stagecoach Merseyside and Veterans Network Chair, said; “We are extremely proud and honoured to confirm free travel for all serving personnel, veterans and cadets on the 80th D-Day commemoration throughout the UK. This is our ongoing commitment to the wider armed forces community and a privilege to remember those that in 1944 gave their tomorrow so we could have our today, this is the least we could do to honour their memory.”