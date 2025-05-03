Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Traffic is building into Portsmouth on the first day of the bank holiday weekend.

There is heavier traffic than usual on the M275 as well as the Eastern Road as drivers head into town to make most of the sunshine and attend events. Routes into Portsmouth via North End and Copnor also have slow traffic.

Pompey’s final home game of the season against Hull kicks off at 12.30 while it is also the first day of Portsmouth Comic Con, leading to a number of people heading into the city.

AA Traffic News are reporting: “Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on M275 Southbound between M27 J12 (Portsmouth) and A3 Mile End Road. Average speed ten mph.”

Up to date information on traffic into the city can be found on AA Traffic News.