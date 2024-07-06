Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Traffic chaos has been reported across Portsmouth and the M27 as a result of the closure of the M275.

Traffic on the M27 | Contributed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M275 has been closed for a second time after ‘thick black smoke’ drifted across the carriageway from the nearby fire at the TJ Waste centre in Tipner.

As a result there is heavy traffic across the city - especially around Cosham and Farlington/Eastern Road as motorists look for other ways to get in and out of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also reports of tailbacks on the M27 leading up to Portsmouth on the eastbound carriageway, as well as the A27 on the westbound carriageway.

A police statement said: “We regret to inform you that we have unfortunately had to close the M275 again this morning due to thick black smoke on the carriageway. This is the result of an ongoing fire at a waste and recycling facility on Tipner Lane.

“The road was closed earlier today and we were able to reopen it with a reduced speed limit, however the smoke has now once again been deemed too thick for the road to be safe to use at the current time.

“The M275 is currently closed in all directions and closures are in place from Mile End Road and Rudmore roundabout in Portsmouth. We urge people to avoid the area and make alternative travel arrangements while emergency services deal with the incident.