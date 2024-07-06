WATCH: Dramatic footage shows smoke covering the M275 following huge fire in Tipner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drone footage shows the scale of the smoke which smothered Tipner this morning as firefighters tackled a huge fire.

Captured by Marcin Jedrysiak, the drone footage shows the cloud of smoke covering the area which resulted in the closure of the M275 this morning for a couple of hours. The road has now reopened with speed restrictions in place.

Around 40 firefighters were on the scene of the fire at TJ Waste and Recycling in Tipner at 6.30am with approximately 60 to 100 tonnes of domestic dry waste alight.

A spokesperson for TJ Waste & Recycling said: “We are grateful to Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue for attendance following reports from the public of smoke coming from our Portsmouth materials recovery facility at Tipner in the early hours of this morning.

"Thankfully there were no TJ staff on site. The seat of the fire, which has damaged the building, was in a sorting bay of non-hazardous domestic and commercial waste materials.