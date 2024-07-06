M275 closed again as a result of 'thick black smoke' from huge fire in Tipner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The M275 has been closed again as a result of the thick smoke coming from the scene of a nearby fire.

The motorway was closed just after 6.30am this morning for around two hours after smoke from the fire at the TJ Waste site drifted across the carriageway.

It was then re-opened with speed restrictions in place, however Hampshire Police have confirmed its re-closure as a result of the ‘thick black smoke’.

A police statement said: “We regret to inform you that we have unfortunately had to close the M275 again this morning due to thick black smoke on the carriageway. This is the result of an ongoing fire at a waste and recycling facility on Tipner Lane.

“The road was closed earlier today and we were able to reopen it with a reduced speed limit, however the smoke has now once again been deemed too thick for the road to be safe to use at the current time.

“The M275 is currently closed in all directions and closures are in place from Mile End Road and Rudmore roundabout in Portsmouth. We urge people to avoid the area and make alternative travel arrangements while emergency services deal with the incident.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience - we will update you once the road is reopened.”

Meanwhile Hampshire Fire and Rescue are asking motorists to be vigilant.

It said: “There is still a large amount of smoke travelling across the M275 by Tipner Lane, Portsmouth. We ask that motorists be vigilant, and where possible avoid the area.

“A number of crews from across Hampshire are tackling a fire in a large waste processing unit consisting of 2 floors, with approx 60 to 100 tonnes of domestic dry waste. Please close windows and doors.”

Meanwhile a spokesperson for TJ Waste & Recycling confirmed there were no staff at the site when the fire started.

Scene of the fire at Tipner from Portsdown Hill.

A statement said: “We are grateful to Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue for attendance following reports from the public of smoke coming from our Portsmouth materials recovery facility at Tipner in the early hours of this morning.

“Thankfully there were no TJ staff on site. The seat of the fire, which has damaged the building, was in a sorting bay of non-hazardous domestic and commercial waste materials.