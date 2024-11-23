Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A serious crash involving a tree this morning close to the M3 has left a major Hampshire road closed with “significant delays”.

Breaking news

The incident on the A34 at Kings Worthy was reported this morning amid stormy weather hitting the region. National Highways said the collision involved a car and a tree which is thought to have fallen down in the strong gusts.

AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A34 Southbound from B3420 to M3 J9 (Winnal roundabout / Winchester North). Congestion to Andover road in Winchester as people divert. Closure points are now bigger. No access from Basingstoke road southbound.”

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: "We are currently dealing with a serious collision on the A34 at Kings Worthy. As a result there is currently only one lane open on the southbound carriageway. The northbound carriageway has not been affected.

"We ask that motorists please avoid the area at this time as there will be significant delays. Thank you all for your patience while we work at the scene. We will update you once the road has been reopened."