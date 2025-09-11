Eastern Road: Southbound carriageway closures as Southern Water engineers repair traffic lane and footpath
On September 3, Eastern Road was closed after a burst sewer main caused significant flooding, resulting in considerable delays and lane closures.
Southern Water engineers remained at the scene to investigate the cause of the leak, with one lane on the southbound carriageway still closed.
Engineers are due to work during the night tonight (Thursday, September 11) and tomorrow (Friday, September 12) between 8pm and 5am.
During this work, both lanes on the southbound carriageway will be closed between the junctions of Burrfields Road and Tangier Road. A diversion will be in place for drivers while the work is carried out.
Road and footpath repair work is scheduled to be completed on Wednesday, September 17 at 5am, and both southbound lanes are then expected to be fully open after the concrete and asphalt has set.
The Southern Water website said: “We are also preparing for the repair of the rising main and lining of the sewer pipe to provide a long-term solution. This work is scheduled to start in October.
“This gives us time to order the necessary equipment for the replacement and prepare costings. We will need to close one lane southbound to carry out this work when it starts in October.”
At the start of last year, drivers were faced with numerous road closures following a series of problems that arose from a burst pipe.
Southern Water has confirmed the recent incident is different to last year’s problem, with the affected area located in a separate part of the pipe.