Eastney Road reopens following 'urgent network repairs' completed by SGN
The northbound lane of Eastney Road, Southsea, between Devonshire Avenue and Middlesex Road, has been closed since 6pm on Friday, February 21.
This closure, which impacted some bus routes, was put in place by SGN in order to ‘safely carry out urgent network repairs.’
Suffolk Road and Middlesex Road were also closed at their junctions with Eastney Road as a result of the work.
On the SGN wesbite, it previously said: ”It's too early to suggest how long the required repairs might take, but our engineers will be doing everything they can to complete this work as soon as possible.”
