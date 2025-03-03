Click here for more of our videos on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A busy road in the middle of the city has reopened fully following ‘urgent’ repairs.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

This closure, which impacted some bus routes, was put in place by SGN in order to ‘safely carry out urgent network repairs.’

On the SGN wesbite, it previously said: ”It's too early to suggest how long the required repairs might take, but our engineers will be doing everything they can to complete this work as soon as possible.”