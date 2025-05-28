'Exciting new travel opportunity' as TUI resumes flights from Southampton Airport for first time in 15 years

‘Hugely excited’ passengers embarked on TUI’s first flight from Southampton Airport in 15 years.

The inaugural flight, which was travelling to Palma De Mallorca and was fully booked, took off yesterday (Tuesday, May 27).

This weekly flight service will operate until the end of September complementing the current Marella Cruises' summer program.

'Exciting new travel opportunity' as TUI resumes flights from Southampton Airport for first time in 15 years.
'Exciting new travel opportunity' as TUI resumes flights from Southampton Airport for first time in 15 years. | Tui Palma

Gavin Williams, managing director at Southampton Airport, said: “Our passengers were hugely excited when the return of TUI was first announced last year.

“It was fantastic to see our passengers on the first services which provides an exciting new travel opportunity for the Central South region.

“We look forward to welcoming more passengers on this flight as we continue to expand and enhance our travel options.”

The reintroduced route offers holidaymakers and cruise enthusiasts a connection to Mallorca’s stunning beaches, vibrant cultural attractions and Mediterranean climate.

Karen Switzer, TUI UK’s director of flight capacity management aviation planning, said: “We are extremely excited to see the return of TUI Airways to Southampton Airport to reconnect travellers with the vibrant corner of the world that is Palma.

“We understand how important it is for customers to have access to flights from their local airports, and this latest addition brings the number of regional airport that TUI Airways fly from to 24.

“We look forward to welcoming customers on board from May next year and taking them away on their dream Mallorcan holiday."

Southampton Airport has also recently undergone a major upgrade by installing Next Generation Security Checkpoint (NGSC) scanners to improve its customer experience and efficiency.

The new scanners will allow passengers to keep electronic devices, such as laptops and tablets, in their hand baggage during screening. It also allows for multiple liquids, up to 100ml to be taken through as hand baggage.

For more information about Southampton Airport and its flight services, click here.

For more information about TUI Airways and its destinations, click here.

