Details of which bus services are expected to run in and around Portsmouth have been shared after bus drivers announced a fresh batch of strike days in month.

It comes as the bitter despite continues between First Bus (Solent) and Unite members over pay and conditions after bus drivers and supervisors refused to accept a pay offer and the bus company has said it will not reinstate previous terms and conditions.

As previously reported by The News, strikes are now due to take place from February 25-27, March 3-7 and March 10-11 with around 140 drivers and supervisors from the Hoeford depot walking out. It impacts First Bus services in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Southampton, with all dates being weekdays, having the biggest impact on passengers travelling to work.

Unite union said directors at First Bus Solent are acting like "stroppy children" after ongoing pay talks stalled. Pictured: Picket line for striking bus drivers in despite over pay and reinstatement of conditions at the First Bus (Solent) depot in Fareham, Hampshire, UK, on January 11. | Sam Stephenson

First Bus has said on strike days it expects routes 2, 7, 8, 22, Hoverbus (H1), U1, U2 and the Portsmouth Park & Ride (PR1) service to operate as normal as well as school/college services PC1, PC2, RED, SD4, SD5 and SD7.

However, a reduced and limited service is planned to operate on routes 1, 3, 5, 9, 21, 28, E1, E2, F1 and X5.

Changes are expected to be:

Service 1 (Southsea – The Hard) - Buses will operate every 20-30 mins between approx. 8am and 5pm

(Southsea – The Hard) - Buses will operate every 20-30 mins between approx. 8am and 5pm Service 3 (Fareham – Portsmouth – Southsea) - Buses will operate between Fareham and Cosham Health Centre only every 20-30 mins between approx. 5.30am and 9pm

(Fareham – Portsmouth – Southsea) - Buses will operate between Fareham and Cosham Health Centre only every 20-30 mins between approx. 5.30am and 9pm Service 5 (Fareham – Lee – Gosport) - Buses will operate hourly between 7.30am and 6.30pm

(Fareham – Lee – Gosport) - Buses will operate hourly between 7.30am and 6.30pm Service 9 (Fareham – Rowner – Gosport) - Buses will operate hourly between approx. 7.30am and 6.30pm

(Fareham – Rowner – Gosport) - Buses will operate hourly between approx. 7.30am and 6.30pm Service 21 (Fareham – Stubbington – Hill Head - Buses will operate three journeys per day. Please refer to attached timetable.

(Fareham – Stubbington – Hill Head - Buses will operate three journeys per day. Please refer to attached timetable. Service 28 (Fareham – Swanwick – Whiteley) - A two-hourly service will operate with additional trips at peak times. Please refer to attached timetable

(Fareham – Swanwick – Whiteley) - A two-hourly service will operate with additional trips at peak times. Please refer to attached timetable Service E1/E2 (Fareham – Brockhurst – Gosport) - Each route will operate half hourly between 6am and 8.30pm with a combined 15-minute frequency between Fareham and Fort Brockhurst

(Fareham – Brockhurst – Gosport) - Each route will operate half hourly between 6am and 8.30pm with a combined 15-minute frequency between Fareham and Fort Brockhurst Service F1 (Fareham – Hill Park) - Buses will only operate three journeys per day.

(Fareham – Hill Park) - Buses will only operate three journeys per day. Service X5 (Portsmouth – Fareham – Southampton) - Buses will operate hourly between Fareham and Southampton only between approx. 6.30am and 6pm

All services may be subject to change and passengers are advised to check before travelling. For the latest visit www.firstbus.co.uk/portsmouth-fareham-gosport or call the First Bus National Contact Centre on 0345 646 0707.