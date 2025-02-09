First Bus has hit back at claims drivers are being asked to work for free as it apologised to passengers affected by the ongoing strikes.

It comes at a time when passengers were faced with the impact of yet more strikes over the weekend, with more dates planned on February 12-14, 16-23 and 25-27 in the dispute over pay and conditions.

Pictured: Picket line for striking bus drivers in despite over pay and reinstatement of conditions at the First Bus (Solent) depot in Fareham.

But First Bus (Solent) has said the claim workers were being asked to work for free was incorrect as the union had previously traded the condition covering this with the company during the pandemic, with the value of this added as an increase to the hourly rate of pay at the time.

Simon Goff, managing director of First Bus, South (which operates Solent from First Bus services), said: “We’d like to apologise to all our customers affected by this industrial action. We know they rely on us to get to work in crucial roles in the NHS or education, to get to hospital appointments, or to school or work. This unnecessary action hurts them, and we want to resolve this dispute.

“Throughout extensive negotiations with Unite, which began last August, we have been clear there was financial limit that we can afford given the current climate.

“Our final no strings offer of 7.8 per cent over two years (including other enhancements) also represents a 35.9 per cent pay increase since 2021, which is significantly ahead of inflation and addresses the cost-of-living increase that Unite have requested.

“On top of this offer, colleagues will be back paid to August 2024 and given a goodwill gesture of £200.

“Neighbouring depots across First Bus in the South have their pay claims on the same terms, which makes it harder to understand why Unite in our Hoeford depot continue to choose this course of action.”

Strikers outside Fareham Bus Station.

Services impacted by the industrial action throughout February are:

Number 1 (Southsea – The Hard)

Weekdays (February 3 to 7, 12 to 14, 17 to 21, 25 to 27) - Buses will operate every 20-30 mins between approx. 8am and 5pm

Saturdays (February 8 and 22) - Buses will operate between approx. 9am and 6pm every 20-40 minutes.

Sundays (February 2, 9, 16 and 23) - No service

Number 3 (Fareham – Portsmouth – Southsea)

Weekdays (February 3 to 7, 12 to 14, 17 to 21, 25 to 27) - Buses will operate between Fareham and Cosham Health Centre only every 20-30 mins between approx. 5.30am and 9pm

Saturdays (February 8 and 22) - Buses will operate between Fareham and Cosham Health Centre only every 20-30 mins between approx. 6.30am and 9pm

Sundays (February 2, 9, 16 and 23)- Buses will operate between Fareham and Cosham Health Centre only every 30 mins between approx. 8.30am and 6.30pm

Number 5 (Fareham – Lee – Gosport)

Weekdays (February 3 to 7, 12 to 14, 17 to 21, 25 to 27) - Buses will operate hourly between 7.30am and 6.30pm

Saturdays (February 8 and 22) - Buses will operate hourly between 7.30am and 6.30pm

Sundays (February 2, 9, 16 and 23) - Buses will operate a normal timetable except the 6pm departures will not operate.

Number 9 (Fareham – Rowner – Gosport)

Weekdays (February 3 to 7, 12 to 14, 17 to 21, 25 to 27) - Buses will operate hourly between approx. 7.30am and 6.30pm

Saturdays (February 8 and 22) - Buses will operate hourly between approx. 7.30am and 6.30pm

Sundays (February 2, 9, 16 and 23) - Buses will operate hourly between approx. 9am and 5pm

Number E1/E2 (Fareham – Brockhurst – Gosport)

Weekdays (February 3 to 7, 12 to 14, 17 to 21, 25 to 27) - Each route will operate half hourly between 6am and 8.30pm with a combined 15-minute frequency between Fareham and Fort Brockhurst

Saturdays (February 8 and 22) - Each route will operate half hourly between 7am and 8pm with a combined 15-minute frequency between Fareham and Fort Brockhurst

Sundays (February 2, 9, 16 and 23) - Each route will operate half hourly between 7.30am and 6.30pm with a combined 15-minute frequency between Fareham and Fort Brockhurst

Number X5 (Portsmouth – Fareham – Southampton)

Weekdays (February 3 to 7, 12 to 14, 17 to 21, 25 to 27) - No service

Saturdays (February 8 and 22) - Buses will operate hourly between Fareham and Southampton only between approx. 9am and 6pm

Sundays (February 2, 9, 16 and 23) - No service

First Bus said it expects routes 2, 7, 8, 22, Hoverbus (H1), U1, U2 and the Portsmouth Park & Ride (PR1) service to operate as normal as well as school/college services PC1, PC2, RED, SD4, SD5 and SD7.

However it still urged passengers to check before travelling on its website www.firstbus.co.uk/portsmouth-fareham-gosport, social media on X (https://x.com/FirstPortsmouth) at or by calling the First Bus National Contact Centre on 0345 646 0707.

Stagecoach services will remain unaffected during the strike action.