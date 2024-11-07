A multi-vehicle collision on the M27 resulted in a road closure yesterday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services have confirmed that they responded to a five vehicle collision on the M27 yesterday (November 6). The collision happened westbound between junction 9, A27, and junction 8, A3024 and there were delays of up to 40 minutes as a result.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “A collision involving five cars on the M27 was reported at 5.17pm. No injuries were reported and the road was clear by 6.50pm.”