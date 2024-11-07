Five cars involved in multi-vehicle crash on M27 westbound between Fareham and Southampton, police confirm
A multi-vehicle collision on the M27 resulted in a road closure yesterday evening.
Emergency services have confirmed that they responded to a five vehicle collision on the M27 yesterday (November 6). The collision happened westbound between junction 9, A27, and junction 8, A3024 and there were delays of up to 40 minutes as a result.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “A collision involving five cars on the M27 was reported at 5.17pm. No injuries were reported and the road was clear by 6.50pm.”