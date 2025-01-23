Free parking in Gosport will require a ticket in change from February - where you can park
Currently, motorists are able to park for free in the town’s six short-stay carparks at Coates Road, South Street, Minnitt Road South, Church Path, North Loading Bay, North Cross Street without needing a ticket. But this is set to change from February 3.
From this date, drivers will need to obtain a free ticket from the parking machine, or through the MiPermit app, to take advantage of the free parking arrangements.
Gosport Borough Council has said the change was a positive one, designed to make things easier for motorists with a firm timescale for the free hour in place.
It said: “This change is designed to make parking in Gosport Town Centre even easier for everyone.”
