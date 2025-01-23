Free parking in Gosport will require a ticket in change from February - where you can park

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 10:03 BST
Changes are being made at carparks in Gosport where drivers will need to get a ticket to allow them to park for an hour for free.

Currently, motorists are able to park for free in the town’s six short-stay carparks at Coates Road, South Street, Minnitt Road South, Church Path, North Loading Bay, North Cross Street without needing a ticket. But this is set to change from February 3.

From this date, drivers will need to obtain a free ticket from the parking machine, or through the MiPermit app, to take advantage of the free parking arrangements.

Gosport Borough Council has said the change was a positive one, designed to make things easier for motorists with a firm timescale for the free hour in place.

It said: “This change is designed to make parking in Gosport Town Centre even easier for everyone.”

