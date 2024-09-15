Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists have been hit with severe delays on a carriageway this morning.

The monitoring system on the AA Traffic Map reports queuing traffic on the A27 westbound near Havant and Emsworth. Congestion has also been reported in East Street, Emsworth Road, Elm Lane and Park Road North.

The westbound carriageway is currently shut between between Langstone and Warblington with traffic diverted via Park Road South, Bartons Road, Horndean Road, Southleigh Road, and Emsworth Road. Workers are resurfacing the carriageway, reaplcing the bridge joints at Langstone Bridge and making a new central reservation.

Stagecoach South reports delays are expected on its 700 service between Portsmouth and Chichester. “Please keep an eye on our app for departure times”, they added. National Highways South East reports there are delays of approximately 20 minutes, with more people travelling for Pompey’s home tie against West Brom.

“If you're heading #A27 in Hampshire for @Pompey v @WBA expect delays due to a planned weekend closure between the #A259 (#Emsworth) and #A3023 (#Havant),” they added. Delays are approx. 20min with 2 miles of congestion. The closure is in place until 6am, Monday.”

Drivers had to deal with huge 90 minute delays yesterday, with vehicles being stuck in seven miles of congestion. People flocking to the South Downs Food Festival, engineering works on the railway and all contributed to the delays. Next weekend, the eastbound carriageway of the A27 in the same section will be shut. The same diversions will be in place, with overnight closures planned afterwards.