Drivers are experiencing long delays on a Hampshire motorway due to damaged barriers with a full closure scheduled to complete emergency repairs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are delays of over 45 minutes on the M3 southbound from junction 14 Eastleigh on Tuesday, December 10. One lane was blocked this morning due to the issue and during evening rush hour one lane remains closed as emergency repair works take place.

For the repairs to be completed it will require a full closure which is planned for this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “M3 Southbound - One lane CLOSED on the link between J13/A335 Eastleigh and M27 Westbound to allow for urgent barrier repair works, delays from J9/A34 Winnall.”

National Highways South East confirmed that work was tajing place with a full closure expected this evening. It posted: “Lane 2 (of 2) closed on the link road from M3 westbound to M27 westbound following a collision which has significantly damaged the barrier.

“Repair works need to take place under a full closure so this is being delayed until this evening. 45 min delays between J9 and M27.”