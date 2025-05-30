Hampshire traffic: Slow movement on M3 after junction 14 at Eastleigh from M27 as "problem" reported

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 30th May 2025, 08:10 BST

Motorists are running into difficulties on a major motorway this morning.

Slowing moving traffic is being reported on the M3. Nation Radio South’s travel page reports there’s an issue on the northbound route towards junction 13 at Eastleigh, just after junction 14.

A statement on its X account said: “M3 After J14 - Looks to be a problem northbound towards J13 Eastleigh, traffic slowing back towards Chilworth and on the eastbound offslip from the M27.”

The AA Map reports slow moving traffic in the area heading onto the M3 from the M27.

Issuing an update, Nation Radio South said there is currently a broken down lorry on the hard shoulder. All lanes are currently open.

