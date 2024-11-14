Hampshire traffic: One lane of the A3 northbound has been blocked near Petersfield due to an incident
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A major A road has one lane blocked this morning due to an incident with heavy delays reported.
One lane of the A3 northbound between Buriton and Petersfield has been blocked due to an incident on Thursday, November 14. The blockage has caused traffic to build up back to junction 1 at Horndean.
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “A3 Northbound - one lane BLOCKED between B2070 Buriton and A272 Winchester Rd Petersfield due to an incident (possibly a breakdown), heavy delays backed to J1/A3 Horndean.”
AA traffic news are reporting: “Slow traffic and traffic heavier than normal on A3 Northbound at Buriton turn off.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.