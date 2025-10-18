Heavy traffic expected on M27 amid eastbound carriageway closure this weekend for major work

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Oct 2025, 09:34 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2025, 09:34 BST
Heavy traffic is anticipated on the M27 this weekend due to a major road closure for a vast project to upgrade the bridges at the interchange.

The eastbound carriageway on the M27 was closed by National Highways at the Cosham / Hilsea interchange at 9pm yesterday (October 17), where it was due to remain closed until 6am on Monday, October 20.

Traffic has been building on the M27 this morning following a road closure in place.placeholder image
Traffic has been building on the M27 this morning following a road closure in place. | AA

As a result of this, delays are already building on the motorway this morning (October 18), with congestion expected to continue throughout the day despite a diversion route in place.

The closure is to allow for work to progress as part of the project to upgrade the bridges at the major interchange which links the M27 with the A27 and the M275.

However National Highways has said it hopes to have the work completed early so it can be open by Sunday morning - in time for the Great South Run, which will see thousands travelingl into Portsmouth.

This weekend’s closure will be followed by overnight closures between November 3 to 11.

For more information about the diversion routes in place and the work taking place, click here.

