Heavy traffic into Portsmouth following crash with delays experienced on the M27, A27, and A3

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025, 07:52 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 08:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Drivers are facing delays on a busy motorway this morning with one lane partially blocked due to a crash.

The delays are being experienced on the M27 westbound with the crash taking place near junction 12 to the M275 into Portsmouth on Tuesday, March 18. Delays are currently being experienced back to the A3.

AA Traffic News are reporting: “Partially blocked and long delays due to crash on M27 Westbound at J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Congestion to all the way back to Havant near the A3M which is queueing back to J3 (Waterlooville), with the M275 also very slow back to J2 (Rudmore Roundabout). ”

Information on the incident can be found on AA website.

Click here to learn more about The News’ emails and get the headlines delivered to your inbox

Related topics:M27Traffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice