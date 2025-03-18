This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Drivers are facing delays on a busy motorway this morning with one lane partially blocked due to a crash.

The delays are being experienced on the M27 westbound with the crash taking place near junction 12 to the M275 into Portsmouth on Tuesday, March 18. Delays are currently being experienced back to the A3.

AA Traffic News are reporting: “Partially blocked and long delays due to crash on M27 Westbound at J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Congestion to all the way back to Havant near the A3M which is queueing back to J3 (Waterlooville), with the M275 also very slow back to J2 (Rudmore Roundabout). ”

