Heavy traffic into Portsmouth following crash with delays experienced on the M27, A27, and A3
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
The delays are being experienced on the M27 westbound with the crash taking place near junction 12 to the M275 into Portsmouth on Tuesday, March 18. Delays are currently being experienced back to the A3.
AA Traffic News are reporting: “Partially blocked and long delays due to crash on M27 Westbound at J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Congestion to all the way back to Havant near the A3M which is queueing back to J3 (Waterlooville), with the M275 also very slow back to J2 (Rudmore Roundabout). ”
Information on the incident can be found on AA website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.