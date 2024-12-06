HGV driver arrested for drink driving after hitting ambulance dealing with emergency

A HGV driver has been arrested for drink driving after hitting an ambulance that was reponding to a crash.

Around 5:45pm on Thursday, December 5, South Central Ambulance Service received an emergency 999 call with the caller reporting a collision between a car and a pedestrian at the junction of High Road and Parkville Road, Southampton. The pedestrian had sustained serious arm and shoulder injuries.

Officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, who were already on scene as a result of the first accident, asked the HGV driver to complete a breathalyzer test which he failed. He was then arrested for drunk driving.

Mark Ainsworth, executive director of operations at SCAS, said: “Fortunately neither of the ambulance crew, or anyone else at the scene, were injured as a result of the second collision but we did then have to send a second ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.”

“However, there was a delay in getting the injured pedestrian to hospital and this could have been catastrophic had they suffered more serious or life-threatening injuries.

“The accident has also taken an ambulance off the road at a time when our service, and the wider NHS, is under extreme pressure.”

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary is currently implementing Operation Holly – an annual campaign that runs from December 1 to December 31. The campaign aims to stop people driving while under the influence of drink or drugs and during last year’s campaign, more than 800 arrests during the campaign in 2023.

Mark Ainsworth added: “I would ask everyone this year to make a pledge not to drive any vehicle if they are under the influence of drink or drugs.

“Even the smallest amount of alcohol drunk or drugs used can affect your driving. It’s not worth the risk to you or other road users, so just don’t do it.”