A Hampshire teacher has been ‘prohibited’ from teaching indefinitely after touching pupils inappropriately.

Stephen Kenyon will no longer be able to teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England. This comes after a Teaching Regulation Agency Panel found that he was ‘guilty of unacceptable professional conduct and/or conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute’.

It was alleged that between 2018 and 2019, he inappropriately touched a pupil by putting his hand on her shoulder, back, hand and near her breast on one or more occasions.

It was also alleged that, on June 11, 2021, Kenyon touched a second pupil by putting his hand under her armpit and touching her bra and/or near her breast with his hand.

On Friday 11 June 2021, the parent of a student contacted the school to advise them that her child had been touched inappropriately during a lesson. The parent also contacted the police about the incident and a separate investigation commenced.

He appeared at a crown court in July 2022 after being charged with sexually assaulting a pupil and the jury found him ‘not guilty’.

Following the conclusion of the criminal proceedings, the school was informed it could continue its internal investigation. At the conclusion of the School’s internal investigation and disciplinary processes, it made a referral to the TRA, which has resulted in this hearing.

The panel found that Kenyon is in breach of ‘upholding public trust in the profession’, ‘treating pupils with dignity’ and safeguarding.

The report said: “The panel finds that the conduct of Mr Kenyon fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession.

“The findings of misconduct are particularly serious as they include a finding of touching pupils in an appropriate manner. In the case of one pupil this conduct was found to be of a sexual nature.”

After examining evidence, the decision maker, David Oatley, on behalf of the Secretary of State, banned Kenyon from the profession.

The outcome said: “This means that Mr Stephen Kenyon is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.

“Furthermore, in view of the seriousness of the allegations found proved against him, I have decided that Mr Kenyon shall not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach. This order takes effect from the date on which it is served on the teacher.”