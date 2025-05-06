Isle of Wight ferries to Portsmouth stuck on reduced service due to with engine "mechanical issue" on ships

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 6th May 2025, 07:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Essential ferries between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight have been struck by a “mechanical issue”.

A charter vessel has had to replace Wightlink’s Ryder ships, with the firm operating a reduced service through a revised timetable. There will be no ferries running at certain times between Ryde and Southsea.

An alert published on the company’s website said: “We are very sorry, due to a mechanical issue with the engines on board our Wight Ryders, we will be operating a revised timetable from Sunday, May 4, up to and including Tuesday, May 6, with all sailings operated by a charter vessel. The Charter Vessel will be running a shuttle service each day, starting from Ryde Pier head at 7.45am on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and 5.45am on Tuesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Wightlink's St. Clare Ferry arriving into PortsmouthWightlink's St. Clare Ferry arriving into Portsmouth
Wightlink's St. Clare Ferry arriving into Portsmouth | Tim Sheerman-Chase/Flickr

“There will be no sailings between 2pm and 3pm. This service will run until 5.15pm from Portsmouth each day after which the route will be suspended until the following morning. We are expecting our own Vessel to return to service on Tuesday evening.”

NOW READ: Woman in her 80s dies following crash

Portsmouth News newsletters - sign up for FREE to get email updates straight to your inbox

Passengers will have their tickets accepted on Hovertravel hovercraft services to Southsea, and Wightlink’s car ferry service to Fishbourne. “We appreciate your patience and understanding as we make this change, which we know will cause some changes to your travel plans,” the company added.

“This schedule adjustment is essential to make the repairs on the Wight Ryders and make sure the FastCat continues to uphold the high standard of service you rely on. If you have any questions or concerns, our team is happy to help – just give us a call on 0333 999 7333 (9am–6pm Mon–Fri, 9am–5pm weekends).

“Again, we apologise sincerely for any changes to your travel plans and thank you for your understanding and support during this time.”

Related topics:Isle of WightWightlinkHovertravelSouthsea

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice