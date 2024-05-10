Portsmouth traffic: Lake Road to close for two weeks due to roadworks - when it shuts and reopens
The closure from the Lake Road roundabout in Landport to the Fratton Road junction in Fratton starts on May 14 at 8am. Portsmouth City Council (PCC) said on Facebook that workers will be making rainwater drainage improvements before installing a crossing for pedestrians and cyclists.
They added: “Diversions will be in place for people driving and cycling during the works. The footpath will be open as normal for people travelling through the area or visiting the local schools and businesses.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused to journeys while the improvements take place and please be assured our contractors are working as efficiently as it is safe to do so.” The local authority said the Stagecoach 23 and First Bus 3 and 7theStar services will follow a diversion route. They advised people to allow extra time for their journey, and to check with service operators for updated travel information.
Both bus stops closest wo the Fratton Road junction will be closed. The nearest points are on Hanway Road and outside St Mary’s Church. PCC said they are continuing to make the city’s routes safer for pedestrians and cyclists as part of the South East Hampshire Rapid Transit (SEHRT) project.
