Hampshire issued Met Office thunderstorm warning amid sunny weekend weather - transport could be disrupted
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the county - though not currently reaching Portsmouth - bringing a weekend of sunny weather to a close on Sunday, May 12. The thunderstorm warning will be in place from 12pm to 10pm.
The forecaster states: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out in the south of this area late Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon, moving steadily north whilst growing into larger areas of rain before clearing the area. Some intense downpours are possible in a few places, giving up to 30 mm in less than an hour and perhaps 40-50 mm over 2 to 3 hours leading to surface water flooding. Hail, frequent lightning strikes and strong wind gusts will be additional localised hazards.”
The Met Office’s general forecast for the next few days will see warm and sunny weather continue for much of the country.
Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson said: “Many places will start fine and warm on Sunday, though it is likely to become cloudier from the west or southwest during the day. This will be accompanied by scattered showers, which could be heavy with thunder.
“On Monday we're likely to see more widespread and longer-lived spells of rain, some of which will be heavy and thundery. This will also lead to a much cooler feel to the day.”
You can stay up to day with the latest weather information by visiting the Met Office website and following BBC Weather.
