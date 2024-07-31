Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lane closures remain in place around a major junction in the city as work to upgrade the gas network on the area continues.

SGN has been carrying out an upgrade of the gas network in the Hilsea area since last year, carrying out works on the sections of London Road in front of the old News Centre site and near to the Coash and Horses.

But now work has been taking place a little further north at the junction of London Road where it meets the A3/Northern Parade, with a lane closure on both the north and south side around the works out in place this week.

Bradley Barlow, spokesperson for gas distribution company SGN, explained that it was in the process of carrying out trial holes which will allow it to continue the next phase of the major upgrade of the works.

Mr Barlow said: “For everyone’s safety, we have temporarily closed one lane in both directions, with northbound traffic directed to use the bus lane so that there are still two traffic lanes when leaving the city.”