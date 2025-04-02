'Long delays' remain on M27 after crash - motorway to be fully open by 10pm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Long delays remain on the M27 following a four vehicle crash around midday - with the motorway not expected to resume to normality until around 10pm tonight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic delays after M27 crash today | National Highways

A lorry, van and two other vehicles were involved in a crash between junction 5 and 7 westbound earlier today that left two lanes closed for several hours. Police said no one was injured.

Giving the latest update, AA Traffic News said: “Long delays due to earlier crash, a lorry and a van involved on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Congestion to J9 (Whiteley / Segensworth / Fareham). In the construction area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Severe delays of 22 minutes on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed 15 mph.”

National Highways said: “Normal traffic conditions are expected between 21:45 and 22:00 on 2 April. There are currently delays of 40 minutes against expected traffic.”