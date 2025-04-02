'Long delays' remain on M27 after crash - motorway to be fully open by 10pm
A lorry, van and two other vehicles were involved in a crash between junction 5 and 7 westbound earlier today that left two lanes closed for several hours. Police said no one was injured.
Giving the latest update, AA Traffic News said: “Long delays due to earlier crash, a lorry and a van involved on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Congestion to J9 (Whiteley / Segensworth / Fareham). In the construction area.
“Severe delays of 22 minutes on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed 15 mph.”
National Highways said: “Normal traffic conditions are expected between 21:45 and 22:00 on 2 April. There are currently delays of 40 minutes against expected traffic.”
